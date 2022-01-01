Wichita pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Wichita
More about Gambino's Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Gambino's Pizza
1520 South Webb Road Unit 120, Wichita
|Popular items
|Large Mobster
|$23.49
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni,
Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon,
Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper,
Onion, Black Olive, Extra Cheese
|Large Meat Cravers
|$12.29
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian
Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami,
Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella
|Large Pepperoni Cravers
|$12.29
Extra Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella
More about Knolla's Pizza Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Knolla's Pizza Cafe
7343 W Central Ave, Wichita
|Popular items
|Cheesy Bread
|$8.65
CHEESY BREAD (cut in squares) 14 inch extra thin hand pressed, made fresh daily New York Dough. Topped with garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with sprinkles of garlic salt. Served with Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Knolla's famous Ranch
|House Salad
|$5.60
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, egg, cucumbers, broccoli, red onion, pickled okra, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and bacon. choice of dressing on the side.
|Medium- NY Style
|$12.15
12 inch pizza cut into 8 slices
More about Knolla's Pizza
Knolla's Pizza
7732 E Central Ave., Wichita
|Popular items
|NY Small
|$5.00
9 inch pizza cut into 6 slices
|NY Medium
|$10.00
12 inch pizza cut into 8 slices
|Bread Stix w/ Cheese
|$6.00
Six hand cut breadstix, made every day out of New York Dough. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Hot out of the oven!
Served with your choice of Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Famous Ranch Dressing.
More about Knolla's - Wichita
Knolla's - Wichita
111 W DOUGLAS STE 100, WICHITA
|Popular items
|Bread Stix w/ Cheese
|$6.00
Six hand cut breadstix, made every day out of New York Dough. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Hot out of the oven!
Served with your choice of Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Famous Ranch Dressing.
|House Salad
|$5.50
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, egg, cucumbers, broccoli, red onion, pickled okra, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and bacon. choice of dressing on the side.
|Cheesy Bread
|$9.00
CHEESY BREAD (cut in squares) 14 inch extra thin hand pressed, made fresh daily New York Dough. Topped with garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with sprinkles of garlic salt. Served with Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Knolla's famous Ranch