Wichita pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Wichita

Gambino's Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Gambino's Pizza

1520 South Webb Road Unit 120, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (2002 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Mobster$23.49
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni,
Italian Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon,
Salami, Mushroom, Green Pepper,
Onion, Black Olive, Extra Cheese
Large Meat Cravers$12.29
Beef, Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Italian
Sausage, Canadian Style Bacon, Salami,
Real Bacon Pieces, Mozzarella
Large Pepperoni Cravers$12.29
Extra Pepperoni and Extra Mozzarella
More about Gambino's Pizza
Knolla's Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Knolla's Pizza Cafe

7343 W Central Ave, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Bread$8.65
CHEESY BREAD (cut in squares) 14 inch extra thin hand pressed, made fresh daily New York Dough. Topped with garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with sprinkles of garlic salt. Served with Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Knolla's famous Ranch
House Salad$5.60
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, egg, cucumbers, broccoli, red onion, pickled okra, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and bacon. choice of dressing on the side.
Medium- NY Style$12.15
12 inch pizza cut into 8 slices
More about Knolla's Pizza Cafe
Knolla's Pizza image

 

Knolla's Pizza

7732 E Central Ave., Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NY Small$5.00
9 inch pizza cut into 6 slices
NY Medium$10.00
12 inch pizza cut into 8 slices
Bread Stix w/ Cheese$6.00
Six hand cut breadstix, made every day out of New York Dough. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Hot out of the oven!
Served with your choice of Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Famous Ranch Dressing.
More about Knolla's Pizza
Knolla's - Wichita image

 

Knolla's - Wichita

111 W DOUGLAS STE 100, WICHITA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Stix w/ Cheese$6.00
Six hand cut breadstix, made every day out of New York Dough. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Hot out of the oven!
Served with your choice of Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Famous Ranch Dressing.
House Salad$5.50
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, egg, cucumbers, broccoli, red onion, pickled okra, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and bacon. choice of dressing on the side.
Cheesy Bread$9.00
CHEESY BREAD (cut in squares) 14 inch extra thin hand pressed, made fresh daily New York Dough. Topped with garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with sprinkles of garlic salt. Served with Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Knolla's famous Ranch
More about Knolla's - Wichita

