Bisque in
Wichita
/
Wichita
/
Bisque
Wichita restaurants that serve bisque
Pourhouse
711 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita
No reviews yet
Tomato Bisque & Grilled Cheese
$10.00
More about Pourhouse
SUNGRANO PIZZA - & WHEATLY'S BURGERS
4510 E 19th St N, Wichita, KS
No reviews yet
Soup- Tomato Bisque
$8.00
Tomato Bisque Soup with Asiago Cheese and Cornbread Croutons. Served with Flatbread on the side.
More about SUNGRANO PIZZA - & WHEATLY'S BURGERS
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(154 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Owasso
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
