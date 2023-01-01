Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Breakfast pizza in
Wichita
/
Wichita
/
Breakfast Pizza
Wichita restaurants that serve breakfast pizza
River City Brewing Company
150 N. Mosley, Wichita
No reviews yet
Breakfast Pizza
$13.00
Gravy, eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, cheese
More about River City Brewing Company
Pennant Coffee & Good Company
2721 E Central Ave Suite 201C, Wichita
No reviews yet
BREAKFAST PIZZA
$5.00
More about Pennant Coffee & Good Company
