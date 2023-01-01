Buffalo wings in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve buffalo wings
SUNGRANO PIZZA - & WHEATLY'S BURGERS
4510 E 19th St N, Wichita, KS
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
Lightly Breaded with a spicy kick with or without sauce, perfect for gameday!
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Gambino's Pizza - Wichita
1520 South Webb Road Unit 120, Wichita
|Medium Buffalo Wing
|$19.99
Wing Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green
Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
|Large Buffalo Wing
|$14.34
Wing Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green
Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
|Mini Buffalo Wing
|$8.99
Wing Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green
Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend