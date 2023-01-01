Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Wichita

Go
Wichita restaurants
Toast

Wichita restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Social Tap Drinkery image

 

SUNGRANO PIZZA - & WHEATLY'S BURGERS

4510 E 19th St N, Wichita, KS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$12.00
Lightly Breaded with a spicy kick with or without sauce, perfect for gameday!
More about SUNGRANO PIZZA - & WHEATLY'S BURGERS
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Gambino's Pizza - Wichita

1520 South Webb Road Unit 120, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (2002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Medium Buffalo Wing$19.99
Wing Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green
Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
Large Buffalo Wing$14.34
Wing Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green
Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
Mini Buffalo Wing$8.99
Wing Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Green
Pepper, Real Bacon Pieces, Cheese Blend
More about Gambino's Pizza - Wichita

Browse other tasty dishes in Wichita

Cake

Corn Dogs

Bread Pudding

Cookies

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Bison Burgers

Bruschetta

Chef Salad

Map

More near Wichita to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (163 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1956 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston