Cake in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve cake
More about Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop
PIES • SANDWICHES
Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop
4323 W Maple St, Wichita
|Cherry Cheese Cake
|$13.65
Our cheesecake is hard to beat but try it topped with plump, juicy cherries.
Hard to stop with just one slice!
More about Frost
ICE CREAM
Frost
3429 E Douglas Ave, Wichita
|Spice Cake 8"
|$35.00
Holiday spice cake with cream cheese frosting.
|Chocolate cake 8"
|$35.00
Decadent Chocolate cake with rich chocolate frosting. "The best chocolate cake ever".