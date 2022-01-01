Cake in Wichita

Wichita restaurants that serve cake

Cherry Cheese Cake image

PIES • SANDWICHES

Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop

4323 W Maple St, Wichita

Avg 4.3 (138 reviews)
Takeout
Cherry Cheese Cake$13.65
Our cheesecake is hard to beat but try it topped with plump, juicy cherries.
Hard to stop with just one slice!
More about Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop
Frost image

ICE CREAM

Frost

3429 E Douglas Ave, Wichita

Avg 4.8 (70 reviews)
Takeout
Spice Cake 8"$35.00
Holiday spice cake with cream cheese frosting.
Chocolate cake 8"$35.00
Decadent Chocolate cake with rich chocolate frosting. "The best chocolate cake ever".
More about Frost
Item pic

 

Knolla's - Wichita

111 W DOUGLAS STE 100, WICHITA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Cake$4.00
Made with our New York dough. 6 dessert
sticks. topped with cinnamon, sugar, and icing.
More about Knolla's - Wichita

