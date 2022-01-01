Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Wichita restaurants that serve cannolis

Social Tap Drinkery image

 

Social Tap Drinkery

4510 E 19th St N, Wichita, KS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannoli - Order of Two$5.00
Cannoli - Single Order$3.00
Sweetened Ricotta and Chocolate Chip filling in a crispy chocolate lined shell.
More about Social Tap Drinkery
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

4817 E DOUGLAS, WICHITA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CANNOLI - 41
Sweetened ricotta cream cheese with chocolate chips inside a crisp pastry.
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

2132 N Rock Road, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CANNOLI - 41
Sweetened ricotta cream cheese with chocolate chips inside a crisp pastry.
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
Knolla's Pizza image

 

Knolla's Pizza

7732 E Central Ave., Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$7.00
More about Knolla's Pizza
Knolla's - Wichita image

 

Knolla's - Wichita

111 W DOUGLAS STE 100, WICHITA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$7.00
More about Knolla's - Wichita
Cannoli image

 

Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria

2441 N Maize Rd #101, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$6.00
Two fried pastries filled with sweet ricotta and chocolate chips, drizzled with chocolate syrup
More about Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria

