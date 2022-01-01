Cannolis in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve cannolis
More about Social Tap Drinkery
Social Tap Drinkery
4510 E 19th St N, Wichita, KS
|Cannoli - Order of Two
|$5.00
|Cannoli - Single Order
|$3.00
Sweetened Ricotta and Chocolate Chip filling in a crispy chocolate lined shell.
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
4817 E DOUGLAS, WICHITA
|CANNOLI - 41
Sweetened ricotta cream cheese with chocolate chips inside a crisp pastry.
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
2132 N Rock Road, Wichita
|CANNOLI - 41
Sweetened ricotta cream cheese with chocolate chips inside a crisp pastry.