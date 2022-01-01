Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cappuccino in
Wichita
/
Wichita
/
Cappuccino
Wichita restaurants that serve cappuccino
Leslie Coffee Co.
930 W Douglas, Wichita
Avg 4.8
(464 reviews)
Cappuccino
$4.00
Espresso combined with thick mico-foamed milk
More about Leslie Coffee Co.
Mokas - Delano
143 Mclean Boulevard, Wichita
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foam
More about Mokas - Delano
