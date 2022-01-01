Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Wichita restaurants that serve cappuccino

Item pic

 

Leslie Coffee Co.

930 W Douglas, Wichita

Avg 4.8 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.00
Espresso combined with thick mico-foamed milk
More about Leslie Coffee Co.
Item pic

 

Mokas - Delano

143 Mclean Boulevard, Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino
Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foam
More about Mokas - Delano

