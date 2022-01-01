Cheeseburgers in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Social Tap Drinkery
4510 E 19th St N, Wichita, KS
|Cheeseburger
|$11.50
Certified Angus Beef Burger on a Potato Bun topped with American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Tomato, Griddled Sweet Onions
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.50
Certified Angus Beef Burger on a Potato Bun topped with American Cheese, Bacon, Ketchup, Mustard, Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Tomato, Griddled Sweet Onions
Jumbo's Beef
3750 N Woodlawn Blvd., Wichita
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.00
4oz Wagyu beef, Tillamook Cheddar with small side of fries
Twelve Restaurant & Bar
12111 W Maple St, Wichita
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$12.50
House ground chuck, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onion, mustard & mayo on toasted brioche bun
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Angry Elephant
756 N Tyler Rd, Wichita
|Kids Cheeseburger