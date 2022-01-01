Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Wichita restaurants that serve cheesecake

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

4817 E DOUGLAS, WICHITA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE - 43$7.00
Tall, dense cheesecake with marinated amaretto cherry sauce.
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

2132 N Rock Road, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE - 43$7.00
Tall, dense cheesecake with marinated amaretto cherry sauce.
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
Item pic

 

Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria

2441 N Maize Rd #101, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NY Style Cheesecake$6.00
Slice of plain cheesecake, drizzled with your choice of chocolate or raspberry sauce
Tiramisu Cheesecake$10.00
A gluten-free, 4" round cake made locally by EXTRAordinary cheesecake company, only available at avivo!
More about Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria

