Cheesecake in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
4817 E DOUGLAS, WICHITA
|NEW YORK CHEESECAKE - 43
|$7.00
Tall, dense cheesecake with marinated amaretto cherry sauce.
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
2132 N Rock Road, Wichita
|NEW YORK CHEESECAKE - 43
|$7.00
Tall, dense cheesecake with marinated amaretto cherry sauce.
More about Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria
Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria
2441 N Maize Rd #101, Wichita
|NY Style Cheesecake
|$6.00
Slice of plain cheesecake, drizzled with your choice of chocolate or raspberry sauce
|Tiramisu Cheesecake
|$10.00
A gluten-free, 4" round cake made locally by EXTRAordinary cheesecake company, only available at avivo!