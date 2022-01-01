Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Wichita restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

xxDNU-Mokas - Delano

143 Mclean Boulevard, Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$9.95
Romaine, Turkey, Ham, Cheddar Cheese Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Ranch Dressing
More about xxDNU-Mokas - Delano
Item pic

 

Mokas - Delano

143 Mclean Boulevard, Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$9.95
Romaine, Turkey, Ham, Cheddar Cheese Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Ranch Dressing
More about Mokas - Delano
Gambino's Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Gambino's Pizza

1520 South Webb Road Unit 120, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (2002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad
More about Gambino's Pizza
Item pic

PIES • SANDWICHES

Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop

4323 W Maple St, Wichita

Avg 4.3 (138 reviews)
Takeout
CHEF'S SALAD$10.99
Diced ham, turkey and cheddar cheese, garnished with olives, eggs and tomato.
Comes with a slice of pumpkin bread and honey butter.
More about Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop
Heartland Grill image

 

Heartland Grill

2770 North Webb Road, Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$5.99
More about Heartland Grill

