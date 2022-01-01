Chef salad in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Mokas - Delano
Mokas - Delano
143 Mclean Boulevard, Wichita
|Chef Salad
|$9.95
Romaine, Turkey, Ham, Cheddar Cheese Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Ranch Dressing
More about Gambino's Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Gambino's Pizza
1520 South Webb Road Unit 120, Wichita
|Chef Salad
More about Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop
PIES • SANDWICHES
Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop
4323 W Maple St, Wichita
|CHEF'S SALAD
|$10.99
Diced ham, turkey and cheddar cheese, garnished with olives, eggs and tomato.
Comes with a slice of pumpkin bread and honey butter.