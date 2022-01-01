Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Wichita restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Gambino's Pizza - Wichita

1520 South Webb Road Unit 120, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (2002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beyond Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$10.99
Plant Powered Beyond Chicken Tenders covered in our marinara sauce, topped with Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and Italian spices
More about Gambino's Pizza - Wichita
B & C Barbeque Pub& Grill image

 

B & C Barbeque Pub& Grill - 355 N Washington

355 North Washington Avenue, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$14.00
Pulled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese & jalapeno bacon. With lettuce, tomato And garlic parmesan sauce on buttered and grilled Texas toast.
More about B & C Barbeque Pub& Grill - 355 N Washington

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

