Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Toast

Wichita restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Social Tap Drinkery

4510 E 19th St N, Wichita, KS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Chicken Pizza$14.00
14" Tavern Crust, Nashville Hot Sauce, Mozzarella, Fried Chicken, Pepperoncini, More Nashville Hot Sauce
More about Social Tap Drinkery
River City Brewery Company image

 

River City Brewery Company

150 N. Mosley, Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.00
Our special sauce, mozzarella cheese and buffalo chicken topped with blue cheese crumbles and green onion.
More about River City Brewery Company
Item pic

 

Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria

2441 N Maize Rd #101, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$13.00
Our homemade pesto ranch, oven roasted chicken, pancetta, diced tomatoes, and mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.00
Buffalo sauce, oven roasted chicken, blue cheese, banana peppers, and mozzarella
More about Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria

