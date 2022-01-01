Chicken pizza in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Social Tap Drinkery
4510 E 19th St N, Wichita, KS
|Nashville Chicken Pizza
|$14.00
14" Tavern Crust, Nashville Hot Sauce, Mozzarella, Fried Chicken, Pepperoncini, More Nashville Hot Sauce
River City Brewery Company
150 N. Mosley, Wichita
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.00
Our special sauce, mozzarella cheese and buffalo chicken topped with blue cheese crumbles and green onion.
Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria
2441 N Maize Rd #101, Wichita
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$13.00
Our homemade pesto ranch, oven roasted chicken, pancetta, diced tomatoes, and mozzarella
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$13.00
Buffalo sauce, oven roasted chicken, blue cheese, banana peppers, and mozzarella