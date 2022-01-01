Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Toast

Wichita restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Mokas - Delano

143 Mclean Boulevard, Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chunky Chicken Salad Wrap$8.95
Chicken, Mayo, Eggs, Celery, Onions, Grapes on White Flour Tortilla
More about Mokas - Delano
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Knolla's Pizza Cafe

7343 W Central Ave, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.25
Baked all white meat chicken, pecans, scallions, dill, celery, cream cheese, and mayonnaise blended together topped with lettuce and tomato on a croissant, white or wheat bun. Served with a pickle spear. Homemade goodness!
More about Knolla's Pizza Cafe
Knolla's Pizza

7732 E Central Ave., Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.50
Baked all white meat chicken, pecans, scallions, dill, celery, cream cheese, and mayonnaise blended together topped with lettuce and tomato on a croissant, white or wheat bun. Served with a pickle spear. Homemade goodness!
More about Knolla's Pizza
Knolla's - Wichita

111 W DOUGLAS STE 100, WICHITA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.50
Baked all white meat chicken, pecans, scallions, dill, celery, cream cheese, and mayonnaise blended together topped with lettuce and tomato on a croissant, white or wheat bun. Served with a pickle spear. Homemade goodness!
More about Knolla's - Wichita
SMOOTHIES

Lotus Leaf Cafe

251 N WASHINGTON AVE, WICHITA

Avg 4.5 (528 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.25
House-made chicken salad, tomato, cucumber, red onion & Dijon. Served on toasted wheat berry bread.
More about Lotus Leaf Cafe

