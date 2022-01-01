Chicken salad sandwiches in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Mokas - Delano
Mokas - Delano
143 Mclean Boulevard, Wichita
|Chunky Chicken Salad Wrap
|$8.95
Chicken, Mayo, Eggs, Celery, Onions, Grapes on White Flour Tortilla
More about Knolla's Pizza Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Knolla's Pizza Cafe
7343 W Central Ave, Wichita
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.25
Baked all white meat chicken, pecans, scallions, dill, celery, cream cheese, and mayonnaise blended together topped with lettuce and tomato on a croissant, white or wheat bun. Served with a pickle spear. Homemade goodness!
More about Knolla's Pizza
Knolla's Pizza
7732 E Central Ave., Wichita
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.50
Baked all white meat chicken, pecans, scallions, dill, celery, cream cheese, and mayonnaise blended together topped with lettuce and tomato on a croissant, white or wheat bun. Served with a pickle spear. Homemade goodness!
More about Knolla's - Wichita
Knolla's - Wichita
111 W DOUGLAS STE 100, WICHITA
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.50
Baked all white meat chicken, pecans, scallions, dill, celery, cream cheese, and mayonnaise blended together topped with lettuce and tomato on a croissant, white or wheat bun. Served with a pickle spear. Homemade goodness!