Chicken tenders in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Pourhouse
711 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$12.00
White meat tenders breaded & fried. Served with fries & one dipping sauce (ranch, bbq or honey mustard)
River City Brewery Company
150 N. Mosley, Wichita
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
We dip them in fresh buttermilk, roll them in seasoned flour and fry them to a crispy perfection. Served with rough-cut fries and choice of 2 sauces.