Chicken tenders in Wichita

Go
Wichita restaurants
Toast

Wichita restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Pourhouse image

 

Pourhouse

711 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders & Fries$12.00
White meat tenders breaded & fried. Served with fries & one dipping sauce (ranch, bbq or honey mustard)
More about Pourhouse
River City Brewery Company image

 

River City Brewery Company

150 N. Mosley, Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$13.00
We dip them in fresh buttermilk, roll them in seasoned flour and fry them to a crispy perfection. Served with rough-cut fries and choice of 2 sauces.
More about River City Brewery Company
The Angry Elephant image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Angry Elephant

756 N Tyler Rd, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Fingers
More about The Angry Elephant

Browse other tasty dishes in Wichita

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Corn Dogs

Fried Pickles

Popcorn Chicken

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Wichita to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hutchinson

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston