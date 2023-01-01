Chilaquiles in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Fonda La Chona - 1210 W Pawnee
Fonda La Chona - 1210 W Pawnee
1210 W Pawnee, Wichita
|Chilaquiles con Huevos
|$9.99
(chilaquiles with eggs)
Tortilla chips cooked in red or green salsa. Topped with cheese, onions,sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) and 2 eggs any way you like. Served with a side of rice & beans.
More about Taqueria La Chona
Taqueria La Chona
3415 E Harry St, Wichita
|Chilaquiles con Huevos
|$9.99
(chilaquiles with eggs)
Tortilla chips cooked in red or green salsa. Topped with cheese, onions,sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) and 2 eggs any way you like. Served with a side of rice & beans.
|Chilaquiles con Carne
|$10.99
(Chilaquiles with meat)
Tortillas chips cooked in red or green salsa. Topped with cheese, onions, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) and your choice of shredded chicken or chopped bistec (carne asada). Served with a side of rice & beans.
|Chilaquiles
|$7.99
(Red or green chilaquiles)
Tortilla chips cooked in re or green salsa. Topped with cheese, onions, sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese). Served with a side of rice & beans.