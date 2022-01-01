Chili in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve chili
More about Social Tap Drinkery
Social Tap Drinkery
4510 E 19th St N, Wichita, KS
|Chili Cheese Tots
|$9.00
Basket of Tots topped with Chili, Cheese, and Green Onions
More about Bionic Burger
Bionic Burger
660 N Ridge Road, Wichita
|Chili Cheese Tot
|$4.39
|Chili Cheese Fry
|$4.39
More about Jumbo's Beef
Jumbo's Beef
3750 N Woodlawn Blvd., Wichita
|Chili
|$6.00
Wagyu Beef Chili - no beans chili with a special blend of spices. Smoked cheddar, sour cream and green onions on top
More about Bionic Burger
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bionic Burger
3257 E Harry, Wichita
|Chili Cheese Tot
|$4.39
More about Bionic Burger
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bionic Burger
2404 S Meridian, Wichita
|Chili
Homemade Chili
|Chili Cheese Fry
|$4.39
|Chili Cheese Tot
|$4.39