Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Wichita

Go
Wichita restaurants
Toast

Wichita restaurants that serve chili

Social Tap Drinkery image

 

Social Tap Drinkery

4510 E 19th St N, Wichita, KS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Tots$9.00
Basket of Tots topped with Chili, Cheese, and Green Onions
More about Social Tap Drinkery
Bionic Burger image

 

Bionic Burger

660 N Ridge Road, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Tot$4.39
Chili Cheese Fry$4.39
More about Bionic Burger
Jumbo's Beef image

 

Jumbo's Beef

3750 N Woodlawn Blvd., Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili$6.00
Wagyu Beef Chili - no beans chili with a special blend of spices. Smoked cheddar, sour cream and green onions on top
More about Jumbo's Beef
Bionic Burger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bionic Burger

3257 E Harry, Wichita

Avg 4.1 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Tot$4.39
More about Bionic Burger
Bionic Burger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bionic Burger

2404 S Meridian, Wichita

Avg 3.9 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili
Homemade Chili
Chili Cheese Fry$4.39
Chili Cheese Tot$4.39
More about Bionic Burger
Lotus Leaf Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Lotus Leaf Cafe

251 N WASHINGTON AVE, WICHITA

Avg 4.5 (528 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sm Chipotle Chili Lime$0.75
More about Lotus Leaf Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Wichita

Tortas

Cheeseburgers

Fudge

Chicken Wraps

Cheese Fries

Cake

Salmon

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Wichita to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston