Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Wichita
/
Wichita
/
Chocolate Cake
Wichita restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Mokas Cafe
143 Mclean Boulevard, Wichita
No reviews yet
Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake
$3.15
More about Mokas Cafe
ICE CREAM
Frost - College Hill
3429 E Douglas Ave, Wichita
Avg 4.8
(70 reviews)
Dark Chocolate Cake
$35.00
Double layer decadent Chocolate cake with rich chocolate frosting.
More about Frost - College Hill
Browse other tasty dishes in Wichita
Cheese Fries
Corn Dogs
Pretzels
Sliders
Tacos
Italian Salad
Pepperoni Pizza
Reuben
More near Wichita to explore
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(156 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Owasso
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(274 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(600 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1894 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston