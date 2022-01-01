Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Wichita
/
Wichita
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Wichita restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Leslie Coffee Co.
930 W Douglas, Wichita
Avg 4.8
(464 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00
More about Leslie Coffee Co.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Knolla's Pizza Cafe - Wichita - West Central and Ridge Road
7343 W Central Ave, Wichita
Avg 4.4
(327 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.00
Yummy good!
More about Knolla's Pizza Cafe - Wichita - West Central and Ridge Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Wichita
Brisket
Spaghetti
Italian Subs
Turkey Clubs
Tiramisu
Pesto Paninis
Lasagna
Pepperoni Rolls
More near Wichita to explore
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(154 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Owasso
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(582 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1823 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(281 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston