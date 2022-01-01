Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Wichita

Go
Wichita restaurants
Toast

Wichita restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Leslie Coffee Co. image

 

Leslie Coffee Co.

930 W Douglas, Wichita

Avg 4.8 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Leslie Coffee Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Knolla's Pizza Cafe - Wichita - West Central and Ridge Road

7343 W Central Ave, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
Yummy good!
More about Knolla's Pizza Cafe - Wichita - West Central and Ridge Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Wichita

Brisket

Spaghetti

Italian Subs

Turkey Clubs

Tiramisu

Pesto Paninis

Lasagna

Pepperoni Rolls

Map

More near Wichita to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (154 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1823 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston