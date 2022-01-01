Cookies in
Wichita
/
Wichita
/
Cookies
Wichita restaurants that serve cookies
PIES • SANDWICHES
Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop
4323 W Maple St, Wichita
Avg 4.3
(138 reviews)
Oreo Cookie
$13.65
A light, fluffy chocolate filling mixed with real OREO pieces.
More about Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop
ICE CREAM
Frost
3429 E Douglas Ave, Wichita
Avg 4.8
(70 reviews)
Dozen cookies
$28.00
Assorted cookie flavors
More about Frost
Browse other tasty dishes in Wichita
Brisket
Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
Cheeseburgers
Garlic Bread
Cornbread
More near Wichita to explore
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Hutchinson
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Owasso
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Stillwater
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hutchinson
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Stillwater
No reviews yet
Manhattan
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston