Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curry in
Wichita
/
Wichita
/
Curry
Wichita restaurants that serve curry
SMOOTHIES
Lotus Leaf Cafe
251 N WASHINGTON AVE, WICHITA
Avg 4.5
(528 reviews)
Sm Curry Aioli
$0.75
More about Lotus Leaf Cafe
First Mile Cantine - Downtown
320 South Market Street, Wichita
No reviews yet
CURRY CHICKEN SANDWICH
$12.00
red currants, roasted cashew, cilantro stem, celery, baguette.
More about First Mile Cantine - Downtown
Browse other tasty dishes in Wichita
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Mozzarella Sticks
Quesadillas
Turkey Clubs
Paninis
Italian Subs
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Cinnamon Rolls
More near Wichita to explore
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Owasso
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston