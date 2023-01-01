Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Curry chicken in
Wichita
/
Wichita
/
Curry Chicken
Wichita restaurants that serve curry chicken
Pourhouse
711 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita
No reviews yet
Chicken Curry Salad Sandwich
$14.00
More about Pourhouse
The Mango Tree Indian Kitchen and Tap House - 111 E 47TH STREET S.
111 E 47TH STREET S., Wichita
No reviews yet
MANGO CHICKEN CURRY
$19.00
BUTTER CHICKEN CURRY
$19.00
More about The Mango Tree Indian Kitchen and Tap House - 111 E 47TH STREET S.
