Curry chicken in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Wichita restaurants that serve curry chicken

Pourhouse

711 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita

Takeout
Chicken Curry Salad Sandwich$14.00
More about Pourhouse
The Mango Tree Indian Kitchen and Tap House - 111 E 47TH STREET S.

111 E 47TH STREET S., Wichita

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MANGO CHICKEN CURRY$19.00
BUTTER CHICKEN CURRY$19.00
More about The Mango Tree Indian Kitchen and Tap House - 111 E 47TH STREET S.

