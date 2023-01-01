Fajita salad in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve fajita salad
More about River City Brewing Company
River City Brewing Company
150 N. Mosley, Wichita
|Fajita Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Southwest seasoned chicken resting on top of fresh greens, cheddar jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, black bean corn relish and corn tortilla chips.
More about Jimmie's Diner - Harry Street - 1519 George Washington Drive
Jimmie's Diner - Harry Street - 1519 George Washington Drive
1519 George Washington Drive, Wichita
|CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD
|$11.99
Fajita chicken breast chopped and served atop our salad with green peppers, green onions, cheese and tortilla chips. Served with dressing of your choice.