Fish tacos in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Wichita restaurants that serve fish tacos

River City Brewery Company image

 

River City Brewing Company

150 N. Mosley, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Fish Tacos$13.50
White fish, cabbage, queso fresco, tomatillo-avocado salsa, and RCB taco sauce.
More about River City Brewing Company
Lotus Leaf Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Lotus Leaf Cafe

251 N WASHINGTON AVE, WICHITA

Avg 4.5 (528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Taco$7.50
More about Lotus Leaf Cafe

