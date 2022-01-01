Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Wichita
/
Wichita
/
Fish Tacos
Wichita restaurants that serve fish tacos
River City Brewing Company
150 N. Mosley, Wichita
No reviews yet
Fried Fish Tacos
$13.50
White fish, cabbage, queso fresco, tomatillo-avocado salsa, and RCB taco sauce.
More about River City Brewing Company
SMOOTHIES
Lotus Leaf Cafe
251 N WASHINGTON AVE, WICHITA
Avg 4.5
(528 reviews)
Fish Taco
$7.50
More about Lotus Leaf Cafe
