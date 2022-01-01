French toast in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve french toast
More about Jimmies Diner - Rock Road
Jimmies Diner - Rock Road
3111 N. Rock Rd, Wichita
|CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST
|$8.29
More about Lotus Leaf Cafe
SMOOTHIES
Lotus Leaf Cafe
251 N WASHINGTON AVE, WICHITA
|French Toast
|$12.49
Four triangle of thick cut French Toast served with seasonal fruit & lightly dusted with Organic powdered sugar
|Kids French Toast
|$6.49
Two triangle of thick cut French Toast served with seasonal fruit & lightly dusted with Organic powdered sugar