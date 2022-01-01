Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Wichita

Go
Wichita restaurants
Toast

Wichita restaurants that serve french toast

Consumer pic

 

Jimmies Diner - Rock Road

3111 N. Rock Rd, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST$8.29
More about Jimmies Diner - Rock Road
Lotus Leaf Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Lotus Leaf Cafe

251 N WASHINGTON AVE, WICHITA

Avg 4.5 (528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$12.49
Four triangle of thick cut French Toast served with seasonal fruit & lightly dusted with Organic powdered sugar
Kids French Toast$6.49
Two triangle of thick cut French Toast served with seasonal fruit & lightly dusted with Organic powdered sugar
More about Lotus Leaf Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Wichita

Spaghetti

Taco Pizza

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Italian Subs

Grilled Chicken

Reuben

Curry

Cobbler

Map

More near Wichita to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (294 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1820 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston