Fudge in
Wichita
/
Wichita
/
Fudge
Wichita restaurants that serve fudge
Leslie Coffee Co.
930 W Douglas, Wichita
Avg 4.8
(464 reviews)
Fudge Brownie
$3.00
More about Leslie Coffee Co.
PIES • SANDWICHES
Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop
4323 W Maple St, Wichita
Avg 4.3
(138 reviews)
Peanut Butter Fudge
Creamy and rich; layers of peanut butter and fudge is the classic pair.
More about Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop
