Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Wichita

Go
Wichita restaurants
Toast

Wichita restaurants that serve fudge

Leslie Coffee Co. image

 

Leslie Coffee Co.

930 W Douglas, Wichita

Avg 4.8 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Fudge Brownie$3.00
More about Leslie Coffee Co.
Peanut Butter Fudge image

PIES • SANDWICHES

Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop

4323 W Maple St, Wichita

Avg 4.3 (138 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Fudge
Creamy and rich; layers of peanut butter and fudge is the classic pair.
More about Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Wichita

Cannolis

Croissant Sandwiches

Cheese Fries

Tuna Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Muffins

Map

More near Wichita to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston