Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Wichita

Go
Wichita restaurants
Toast

Wichita restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Twelve Restaurant & Bar image

 

Twelve Restaurant & Bar

12111 W Maple St, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caprese Cobb$13.50
Tossed in honey white balsamic vinaigrette with tomato bruschetta, creamy mozzarella burrata, grilled chicken breast & balsamic glaze
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
Lightly seasoned & simply grilled with choice of side.
More about Twelve Restaurant & Bar
The Belmont image

 

The Belmont

3555 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Grilled Chicken Tenders$6.00
Comes with Drink, Fruit, Choice of Side & A Cookie
More about The Belmont
Bionic Burger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bionic Burger

2404 S Meridian, Wichita

Avg 3.9 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken LG Combo$10.58
More about Bionic Burger
River City Brewery Company image

 

River City Brewery Company

150 N. Mosley, Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Grilled Chicken Breast Entree$14.00
Grilled chicken breast served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
Grilled Chicken Mac$12.00
Our signature mac with grilled chicken.
More about River City Brewery Company
Heartland Grill image

 

Heartland Grill

2770 North Webb Road, Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Meal$6.25
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.59
More about Heartland Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Wichita

Spaghetti

Club Salad

Italian Sandwiches

Cinnamon Rolls

Paninis

Nachos

Pesto Paninis

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Wichita to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston