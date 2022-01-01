Grilled chicken in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Twelve Restaurant & Bar
12111 W Maple St, Wichita
|Grilled Chicken Caprese Cobb
|$13.50
Tossed in honey white balsamic vinaigrette with tomato bruschetta, creamy mozzarella burrata, grilled chicken breast & balsamic glaze
|Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
|$6.00
Lightly seasoned & simply grilled with choice of side.
The Belmont
3555 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita
|Kid Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
Comes with Drink, Fruit, Choice of Side & A Cookie
Bionic Burger
2404 S Meridian, Wichita
|Grilled Chicken LG Combo
|$10.58
River City Brewery Company
150 N. Mosley, Wichita
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
|Grilled Chicken Breast Entree
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
|Grilled Chicken Mac
|$12.00
Our signature mac with grilled chicken.