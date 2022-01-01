Ham sandwiches in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
More about Knolla's Pizza Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Knolla's Pizza Cafe
7343 W Central Ave, Wichita
|Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.25
Hand sliced fanestil ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and Mircacle Whip. Served with pickle spear.
Choice of white or wheat bun.
More about Knolla's Pizza
Knolla's Pizza
7732 E Central Ave., Wichita
|Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.50
Hand sliced fanestil ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and Mircacle Whip. Served with pickle spear.
Choice of white or wheat bun.
More about Knolla's - Wichita
Knolla's - Wichita
111 W DOUGLAS STE 100, WICHITA
|Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.50
Hand sliced fanestil ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and Mircacle Whip. Served with pickle spear.
Choice of white or wheat bun.