Ham sandwiches in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Wichita restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Knolla's Pizza Cafe

7343 W Central Ave, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Sandwich$8.25
Hand sliced fanestil ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and Mircacle Whip. Served with pickle spear.
Choice of white or wheat bun.
More about Knolla's Pizza Cafe
Knolla's Pizza

7732 E Central Ave., Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Sandwich$6.50
Hand sliced fanestil ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and Mircacle Whip. Served with pickle spear.
Choice of white or wheat bun.
More about Knolla's Pizza
Knolla's - Wichita

111 W DOUGLAS STE 100, WICHITA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Sandwich$7.50
Hand sliced fanestil ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and Mircacle Whip. Served with pickle spear.
Choice of white or wheat bun.
More about Knolla's - Wichita
Heartland Grill

2770 North Webb Road, Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham Sandwich$3.75
More about Heartland Grill

