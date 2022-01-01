Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Wichita restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Social Tap Drinkery image

 

Social Tap Drinkery

4510 E 19th St N, Wichita, KS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Flatbread Sandwich$11.00
Salami, Pepperoni, Capocollo Ham, Provolone, Shaved Romaine, Tomato,
Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Pepperoncini, Duke's Mayo,
Vinegar & Oil, Parmesan,
Sun Dust, on a Toasted Flatbread
Served with Miss Vickies Kettle Chips
More about Social Tap Drinkery
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Knolla's Pizza Cafe

7343 W Central Ave, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub Sandwich$8.25
Hand sliced Fannestil ham, Genoa salami and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and our special creamy Italian dressing! Choice of wheat or white bun. Served with pickle spear.
More about Knolla's Pizza Cafe
Item pic

 

Knolla's Pizza

7732 E Central Ave., Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub Sandwich$6.50
Hand sliced Fannestil ham, Genoa salami and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and our special creamy Italian dressing! Choice of wheat or white bun. Served with pickle spear.
More about Knolla's Pizza
Item pic

 

Knolla's - Wichita

111 W DOUGLAS STE 100, WICHITA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub Sandwich$7.50
Hand sliced Fannestil ham, Genoa salami and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and our special creamy Italian dressing! Choice of wheat or white bun. Served with pickle spear.
More about Knolla's - Wichita

