Italian sandwiches in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
Social Tap Drinkery
4510 E 19th St N, Wichita, KS
|Italian Flatbread Sandwich
|$11.00
Salami, Pepperoni, Capocollo Ham, Provolone, Shaved Romaine, Tomato,
Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Pepperoncini, Duke's Mayo,
Vinegar & Oil, Parmesan,
Sun Dust, on a Toasted Flatbread
Served with Miss Vickies Kettle Chips
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Knolla's Pizza Cafe
7343 W Central Ave, Wichita
|Italian Sub Sandwich
|$8.25
Hand sliced Fannestil ham, Genoa salami and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and our special creamy Italian dressing! Choice of wheat or white bun. Served with pickle spear.
Knolla's Pizza
7732 E Central Ave., Wichita
|Italian Sub Sandwich
|$6.50
Hand sliced Fannestil ham, Genoa salami and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and our special creamy Italian dressing! Choice of wheat or white bun. Served with pickle spear.