Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Wichita

Go
Wichita restaurants
Toast

Wichita restaurants that serve italian subs

Gambino's Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Gambino's Pizza

1520 South Webb Road Unit 120, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (2002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sub$8.99
Italian Chicken Sub$8.99
Super Italian Sub$9.99
More about Gambino's Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Knolla's Pizza Cafe

7343 W Central Ave, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub Sandwich$8.25
Hand sliced Fannestil ham, Genoa salami and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and our special creamy Italian dressing! Choice of wheat or white bun. Served with pickle spear.
More about Knolla's Pizza Cafe
Item pic

 

Knolla's Pizza

7732 E Central Ave., Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub Sandwich$6.50
Hand sliced Fannestil ham, Genoa salami and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and our special creamy Italian dressing! Choice of wheat or white bun. Served with pickle spear.
More about Knolla's Pizza
Item pic

 

Knolla's - Wichita

111 W DOUGLAS STE 100, WICHITA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub Sandwich$7.50
Hand sliced Fannestil ham, Genoa salami and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and our special creamy Italian dressing! Choice of wheat or white bun. Served with pickle spear.
More about Knolla's - Wichita

Browse other tasty dishes in Wichita

Tuna Salad

Chicken Wraps

Tiramisu

Corn Dogs

Tossed Salad

Bison Burgers

Pepperoni Rolls

Paninis

Map

More near Wichita to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston