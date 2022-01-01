Italian subs in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve italian subs
More about Gambino's Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Gambino's Pizza
1520 South Webb Road Unit 120, Wichita
|Italian Sub
|$8.99
|Italian Chicken Sub
|$8.99
|Super Italian Sub
|$9.99
More about Knolla's Pizza Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Knolla's Pizza Cafe
7343 W Central Ave, Wichita
|Italian Sub Sandwich
|$8.25
Hand sliced Fannestil ham, Genoa salami and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and our special creamy Italian dressing! Choice of wheat or white bun. Served with pickle spear.
More about Knolla's Pizza
Knolla's Pizza
7732 E Central Ave., Wichita
|Italian Sub Sandwich
|$6.50
Hand sliced Fannestil ham, Genoa salami and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and our special creamy Italian dressing! Choice of wheat or white bun. Served with pickle spear.