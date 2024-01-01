Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Macarons in
Wichita
/
Wichita
/
Macarons
Wichita restaurants that serve macarons
Larcher's Market
3555 E Douglas Ave suite 100, Wichita
No reviews yet
Macaron
$3.25
*choose flavor upon arrival
More about Larcher's Market
Vita Bella - Wichita
9310 W Central Ave, Wichita
No reviews yet
Macaron
$1.00
Chocolate, Vanilla, Lemon, Raspberry, Salted Caramel, Pistachio.
More about Vita Bella - Wichita
Browse other tasty dishes in Wichita
Margherita Pizza
Chips And Salsa
Brownie Sundaes
Cake
Spaghetti
Sweet Potato Fries
Pastrami Sandwiches
Salmon
More near Wichita to explore
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Stillwater
No reviews yet
Owasso
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Stillwater
No reviews yet
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(793 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(415 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2574 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(422 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(203 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston