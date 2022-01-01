Meatball subs in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Knolla's Pizza Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Knolla's Pizza Cafe
7343 W Central Ave, Wichita
|Meatball Sub Sandwich
|$8.25
Fontanini brand meatballs served hot with melted provolone cheese, green peppers, onions, cayenne pepper, and Chicago marinara sauce. Choice of white or wheat bun. Served with pickle spear.
More about Knolla's Pizza
Knolla's Pizza
7732 E Central Ave., Wichita
|Meatball Sub Sandwich
|$6.50
Fontanini brand meatballs served hot with melted provolone cheese, green peppers, onions, cayenne pepper, and Chicago marinara sauce. Choice of white or wheat bun. Served with pickle spear.