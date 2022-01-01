Salmon in Wichita

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

4817 E DOUGLAS, WICHITA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmone - 35$11.95
kale, arugula, flaked wild caught salmon, egg slices, feta,balsamic vinaigrette, kalamata olives, oven roated tomatoes, English cucumber
Twelve Restaurant & Bar image

 

Twelve Restaurant & Bar

12111 W Maple St, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon$13.50
House cured & hickory smoked, with toast crisps & tarragon remoulade
Smoked Salmon BLT$12.90
Creamy mix of of house smoked salmon, chopped eggs, celery & red onion with applewood smoked bacon, leaf lettuce & tomato on toasted wheatberry bread.
Smoked Salmon Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, crispy potato straws, cucumber, tomato, red onion, fresh blueberries with house smoked salmon, lemon-poppy vinaigrette & crumbled feta cheese
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

2132 N Rock Road, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmone - 35$11.95
kale, arugula, flaked wild caught salmon, egg slices, feta,balsamic vinaigrette, kalamata olives, oven roated tomatoes, English cucumber
The Belmont image

 

The Belmont

3555 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon$13.50
House cured smoked salmon, herb crème, greens, red wine vinaigrette served with toasted baguette
Seared Salmon$26.00
Seared crispy skin salmon, mushroom hash, shallot, chorizo, corn, Yukon potato, cilantro, radish & poblano crema.
