Salmon in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve salmon
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
4817 E DOUGLAS, WICHITA
|Salmone - 35
|$11.95
kale, arugula, flaked wild caught salmon, egg slices, feta,balsamic vinaigrette, kalamata olives, oven roated tomatoes, English cucumber
More about Twelve Restaurant & Bar
Twelve Restaurant & Bar
12111 W Maple St, Wichita
|Smoked Salmon
|$13.50
House cured & hickory smoked, with toast crisps & tarragon remoulade
|Smoked Salmon BLT
|$12.90
Creamy mix of of house smoked salmon, chopped eggs, celery & red onion with applewood smoked bacon, leaf lettuce & tomato on toasted wheatberry bread.
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens, crispy potato straws, cucumber, tomato, red onion, fresh blueberries with house smoked salmon, lemon-poppy vinaigrette & crumbled feta cheese
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
2132 N Rock Road, Wichita
|Salmone - 35
|$11.95
kale, arugula, flaked wild caught salmon, egg slices, feta,balsamic vinaigrette, kalamata olives, oven roated tomatoes, English cucumber
More about The Belmont
The Belmont
3555 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita
|Smoked Salmon
|$13.50
House cured smoked salmon, herb crème, greens, red wine vinaigrette served with toasted baguette
|Seared Salmon
|$26.00
Seared crispy skin salmon, mushroom hash, shallot, chorizo, corn, Yukon potato, cilantro, radish & poblano crema.