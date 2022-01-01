Sliders in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve sliders
More about Mokas - Delano
Mokas - Delano
143 Mclean Boulevard, Wichita
|Mokas Country Breakfast Slider
|$4.95
American Cheese, Egg, Sausage, Potato Pancake on Potato Bun
More about Twelve Restaurant & Bar
Twelve Restaurant & Bar
12111 W Maple St, Wichita
|Single Slider
|$6.00
House ground beef on toasted wheat bun with cheddar cheese & choice of side.
|Double Slider
|$8.00
House ground beef on toasted wheat rolls with sharp cheddar cheese & choice of side.