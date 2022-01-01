Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Wichita restaurants that serve sliders

xxDNU-Mokas - Delano

143 Mclean Boulevard, Wichita

Mokas Country Breakfast Slider$4.95
American Cheese, Egg, Sausage, Potato Pancake on Potato Bun
More about xxDNU-Mokas - Delano
Mokas - Delano

143 Mclean Boulevard, Wichita

Mokas Country Breakfast Slider$4.95
American Cheese, Egg, Sausage, Potato Pancake on Potato Bun
More about Mokas - Delano
Twelve Restaurant & Bar

12111 W Maple St, Wichita

Single Slider$6.00
House ground beef on toasted wheat bun with cheddar cheese & choice of side.
Double Slider$8.00
House ground beef on toasted wheat rolls with sharp cheddar cheese & choice of side.
More about Twelve Restaurant & Bar
BIG ARBOR- Restaurant and Venue

4311 w Central Ave, Wichita

Smash Sliders$10.50
2 Hand ground Smashed pattie sliders. Served on Sweet rolls. You dream it we build it! Served with Chips and a pickle.
More about BIG ARBOR- Restaurant and Venue

