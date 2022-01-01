Tacos in Wichita

The Angry Elephant image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Angry Elephant

756 N Tyler Rd, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pork Tacos$13.50
2 Deep Fried Tacos. Stuffed With Smoked Pork, Cilantro Cream Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Homemade Salsa
More about The Angry Elephant
Lotus Leaf Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Lotus Leaf Cafe

251 N WASHINGTON AVE, WICHITA

Avg 4.5 (528 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Morito Tacos$12.00
A Quinoa/Flax tortilla with fried cauliflower, house Pico de Gallo, red and green cabbage, & Chipotle Chili
Lime Sauce. Served with house salad, agave lime margarita dressing & sliced avocado
* Make it Gluten-free - sub corn tortilla
Tacos De Pescado$13.00
A Quinoa/Flax tortilla with seasoned cod, red & green cabbage, house Pico de Gallo & cilantro lime aioli.
Served with house salad, agave lime margarita dressing & sliced avocado. Choose between 1-3 tacos
* Make it Gluten-free - sub corn tortilla
More about Lotus Leaf Cafe

