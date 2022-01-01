Tacos in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve tacos
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Angry Elephant
756 N Tyler Rd, Wichita
|Fried Pork Tacos
|$13.50
2 Deep Fried Tacos. Stuffed With Smoked Pork, Cilantro Cream Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Homemade Salsa
SMOOTHIES
Lotus Leaf Cafe
251 N WASHINGTON AVE, WICHITA
|Morito Tacos
|$12.00
A Quinoa/Flax tortilla with fried cauliflower, house Pico de Gallo, red and green cabbage, & Chipotle Chili
Lime Sauce. Served with house salad, agave lime margarita dressing & sliced avocado
* Make it Gluten-free - sub corn tortilla
|Tacos De Pescado
|$13.00
A Quinoa/Flax tortilla with seasoned cod, red & green cabbage, house Pico de Gallo & cilantro lime aioli.
Served with house salad, agave lime margarita dressing & sliced avocado. Choose between 1-3 tacos
* Make it Gluten-free - sub corn tortilla