Tostadas in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Wichita restaurants that serve tostadas

Lito's

756 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jackfruit Tostada$13.99
3 jackfruit tostadas w/ refried beans, lettuce, avacados, feta cheese, creama, pico. Served with rice and beans.
More about Lito's
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria La Chona

3415 E Harry St, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lunch Tostada$9.99
1 corn tostada (tortilla shell) with your choice of beans, shredded chicken or shredded pork. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese). Served with a side of rice. & beans.
Bean Tostada$3.99
More about Taqueria La Chona

