Tostadas in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve tostadas
Lito's
756 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita
|Jackfruit Tostada
|$13.99
3 jackfruit tostadas w/ refried beans, lettuce, avacados, feta cheese, creama, pico. Served with rice and beans.
Taqueria La Chona
3415 E Harry St, Wichita
|Lunch Tostada
|$9.99
1 corn tostada (tortilla shell) with your choice of beans, shredded chicken or shredded pork. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese). Served with a side of rice. & beans.
|Bean Tostada
|$3.99