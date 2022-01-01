Turkey clubs in Wichita
Social Tap Drinkery
4510 E 19th St N, Wichita, KS
|Turkey Bacon Ranch Flatbread Sandwich
|$11.00
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Pesto, Provolone, Shaved Romaine, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, House-Made Ranch, Parmesan, on a Toasted Flatbread
Served with Miss Vickies Kettle Chips
Knolla's Pizza Cafe
7343 W Central Ave, Wichita
|Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$8.25
Hand sliced turkey breast and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and Miracle Whip. Served with pickle spear.
Choice of white or wheat bun or croissant. Served with a pickle spear.
River City Brewery Company
150 N. Mosley, Wichita
|Pressed Turkey Club
|$13.00
Turkey, Swiss, avocado, ham, bacon, cream cheese