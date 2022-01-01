Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Wichita restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Social Tap Drinkery image

 

Social Tap Drinkery

4510 E 19th St N, Wichita, KS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Ranch Flatbread Sandwich$11.00
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Pesto, Provolone, Shaved Romaine, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, House-Made Ranch, Parmesan, on a Toasted Flatbread
Served with Miss Vickies Kettle Chips
More about Social Tap Drinkery
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Knolla's Pizza Cafe

7343 W Central Ave, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Breast Sandwich$8.25
Hand sliced turkey breast and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and Miracle Whip. Served with pickle spear.
Choice of white or wheat bun or croissant. Served with a pickle spear.
More about Knolla's Pizza Cafe
River City Brewery Company image

 

River City Brewery Company

150 N. Mosley, Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pressed Turkey Club$13.00
Turkey, Swiss, avocado, ham, bacon, cream cheese
More about River City Brewery Company
Heartland Grill image

 

Heartland Grill

2770 North Webb Road, Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$3.75
More about Heartland Grill

