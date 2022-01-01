Go
Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Road • $$

THE RANDY BURGER$14.50
“The Randy” is an 8oz burger generously topped with American cheese, house-made beer cheese, AM sauce, sautéed onions, pickles, shredded lettuce on a freshly baked pretzel bun.
THE CURD BURGER$16.00
8OZ CAST IRON SEARED BURGER PATTY / CHEESE CURDS / BACON / CHEESE SAUCE / JALAPENO GARLIC CHIMICHURRI / PRETZEL BUN
THE CLASSIC$13.00
8OZ CAST IRON SEARED BURGER PATTY / AMERICAN CHEESE / BRIOCHE BUN (UPON REQUEST: LETTUCE / TOMATO / ONION)/ BACON 1.5 / PICKLES 0.5 / FRESH JALAPENOS 0.5
WICKED BURGER$14.00
8OZ CAST IRON SEARED BURGER PATTY / CARAMELIZED SHERRY ONIONS / HOUSE SMOKED BACON / BABY ARUGULA / TARRAGON BUTTER / BRIOCHE BUN
HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
FRIED BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH / SECRET HOT SAUCE / HOUSE-MADE PICKLES / SHREDDED ROMAINE LETTUCE / MAYO / BRIOCHE BUN
KID'S CHICKEN BITES$8.00
ALL WHITE MEAT CHICKEN/ DREDGED TO ORDER
PECAN ENCRUSTED GOAT CHEESE SALAD$13.00
A bed of spring mix topped with candied pecan encrusted goat cheese clusters, moscato poached pears, thinly sliced prosciutto, shaved watermelon radishes and pomegranate seeds. Served with a house-made Honey Vinaigrette.
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$15.00
SEARED PATTY / LETTUCE / TOMATO / ONION / BRIOCHE BUN
HOUSE MADE PRETZEL$13.00
BEER CHEESE / BAVARIAN MUSTARD
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4100 Baymeadows Road

Jacksonville FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
