Wicked Chicken

Try our speciality wings, tenders or strips with one of our Wicked Signature Sauces. Or venture to try one of our sandwiches, burgers or salads. We also have savory sides and chips! There's something for the kids too.

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

26583 Golden Valley Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (1017 reviews)

Popular Items

10 Wings$16.50
Delicious Buffalo style wingers, covered in one of our Wicked Sauces. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Spicy Southwestern Sandwich$13.50
Mayonnaise, avocado, jalapeños, and melted cheese. Comes with fries.
Wicked Wrap$13.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Cheese and Chicken
Curly Fries$7.25
4 Tenders$12.50
Original style golden fried chicken breast covered in one of the original sauces or served naked with honey mustard, barbecue, or ranch dressing.
3 Tenders$10.50
Original style golden fried chicken breast covered in one of the original sauces or served naked with honey mustard, barbecue, or ranch dressing.
Wicked Fries w/ Chicken$13.50
Fries topped with 3 chicken strips tossed in your favorite sauce, topped with shredded cheese and drizzled with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Fries$4.25
5 Wings$10.50
Delicious Buffalo style wingers, covered in one of the original sauces. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Extra Ranch$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

26583 Golden Valley Road

Santa Clarita CA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

