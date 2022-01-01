Wicked Chicken
Try our speciality wings, tenders or strips with one of our Wicked Signature Sauces. Or venture to try one of our sandwiches, burgers or salads. We also have savory sides and chips! There's something for the kids too.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
26583 Golden Valley Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
26583 Golden Valley Road
Santa Clarita CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Plate Therapy
Come in and enjoy!
Plate Therapy Kitchen
ONLINE ORDERS ARE ALWAYS OPEN. Disregard the online orders are closed. You can still order. Online Santa Clarita orders for Sun and Wed. will be delivered between 1-6pm. Online Los Angeles orders for Mon and Thurs will be delivered between 10am-3pm.
Grab and Go Store hours:
Mon 9-4,
Tues & Wed 9-2,
Thurs 9-4,
Fri 9-2,
Sat CLOSED
Sun 10-2
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Jamba
Jamba Juice