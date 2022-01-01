Go
Wicked Chicken

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

2565 The Alameda • $$

Avg 4.4 (2624 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Tenders$10.99
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.50
Extra Ranch$0.50
10 Wings$19.99
10 of our delicious buffalo style wingers, covered in one of our sauces, (or on the side) served with celery sticks & your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
4 Tenders$12.99
5 Wings$10.99
5 of our delicious buffalo style wingers, covered in one of our sauces, (or on the side) served with celery sticks & your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Onion Rings$7.50
15 Wings$27.99
15 of our delicious buffalo style wingers, covered in one of our sauces, (or on the side) served with celery sticks & your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
7 Bites$11.99
Curly Fries$6.75
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2565 The Alameda

Santa Clara CA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

