Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers

DINE-IN AND TAKE-OUT AVAILABLE

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

19 Barnes Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (558 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO Burger$7.49
Start with a single (beef, turkey, or bean.) Additional patties +$3.00 each and choose from any of our toppings.
Wicked Nuggz$10.49
Hand breaded buttermilk fried chicken nuggz on a bed of fries with your choice of sauce. Gluten Free!
Wicked Burger$8.49
𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧, 𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚, 𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙪𝙘𝙚, 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙤, 𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙣, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙒𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙝 𝙎𝙖𝙪𝙘𝙚. 𝙒𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙖𝙨 𝙞𝙨❓ 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙝𝙞𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘼𝙙𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙗𝙪𝙩𝙩𝙤𝙣❗
Mountain Man$13.49
𝙏𝙬𝙤 𝙨𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙨, 𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚, 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙙 𝙚𝙜𝙜, 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙣, 𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙪𝙘𝙚, 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙤, 𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙣, 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙡𝙚𝙨, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙒𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙝 𝙨𝙖𝙪𝙘𝙚. 𝑾𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒔 𝒊𝒔❓ 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒉𝒊𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒅𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒐𝒏❗
Sm Hand Cut Fries$4.49
Hand-cut Green Thumb Farm potatoes, cooked to perfection and Gluten Free! Choose one of our special house-made sauces. (Additional sauces $1.00 each.)
Lg Hand Cut Fries$5.49
Hand-cut Green Thumb Farm potatoes, cooked to perfection and Gluten Free! Choose one of our special house-made sauces. (Additional sauces $1.00 each.)
Honey Mustard BBQ$10.29
𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧, 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙙𝙙𝙖𝙧 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚, 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙡𝙚𝙨, 𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙚-𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙡𝙖𝙬, 𝙝𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙗𝙗𝙦 𝙨𝙖𝙪𝙘𝙚. 𝑾𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒔 𝒊𝒔❓ 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒉𝒊𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒅𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒐𝒏❗
Lg Wicked Fries$7.74
Hand-cut Green Thumb Farm potatoes, cooked to perfection with additional house-grown herbs. Gluten Free! Choose one of our special house-made sauces. (Additional sauces $1.00 each.)
Hangry$10.29
𝘾𝙖𝙟𝙪𝙣 𝙨𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧, 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙙𝙙𝙖𝙧 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚, 𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙪𝙘𝙚, 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙤, 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙡𝙚𝙙 𝙟𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙥𝙚𝙣̃𝙤, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙒𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝘾𝙖𝙟𝙪𝙣 𝙨𝙖𝙪𝙘𝙚. 𝑾𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒔 𝒊𝒔❓ 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒉𝒊𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒅𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒐𝒏❗
Blue Barn Burger$10.29
𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧, 𝙗𝙡𝙪𝙚 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙, 𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙪𝙘𝙚, 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙤, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙚-𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙣 𝙟𝙖𝙢. 𝑾𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒔 𝒊𝒔❓ 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒉𝒊𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒅𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒐𝒏❗
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

19 Barnes Rd

North Conway NH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

