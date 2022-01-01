Go
Wicked Good Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1175 FM 2673

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Butter$0.60
CYO XL Pizza$14.00
10 Wings$13.50
Ranch$0.50
CYO Medium Pizza$10.50
Cheese Rolls$5.00
Large The Supreme Pizza$17.75
Ranch$0.60
CYO Large Pizza$12.00
Garlic Breadsticks$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Drive-Thru
Fresh Ingredients

Location

1175 FM 2673

Canyon Lake TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

