Go
Toast

Wicked Good Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

110 Tamarack Drive

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

CYO Large Pizza$12.00
Garlic Breadsticks$6.00
CYO Medium Pizza$10.50
Medium Wicked Meats Pizza$15.25
Cheese Rolls$5.00
10 Wings$13.50
Garlic Butter$0.60
CYO XL Pizza$14.00
Ranch$0.60
Large Wicked Meats Pizza$17.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Drive-Thru
Fresh Ingredients

Location

110 Tamarack Drive

Canyon Lake TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Plookys Cajun Boilin Pot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Canyon City Grill

No reviews yet

Canyon City Grill, is a locally owned, family focused restaurant offering a variety of delicious foods such as premium beef burgers, fresh cut fries, salads/wraps, sandwiches, and more! We also offer vegetarian and gluten free options.

Maven's Inn & Grill

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated restaurant serving classic American food with a full bar. We have both indoor & outdoor space, live music and are family friendly.

Wicked Good Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston