Wicked Greenz

Our goal is to make eating healthier easier, faster, and more enjoyable!

4015 Highway K

Popular Items

Bottle Water$1.25
#4 Classic Caesar Salad (Large)$6.50
Parmesan cheese, red onion, basil, garlic croutons, chopped egg, Parmesan peppercorn Caesar
dressing. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#10 Harvest Salad (Large)$7.25
Apples, sweet potatoes, wild rice, candied pecans, goat cheese, basil, white balsamic vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#3 Avocobbo Salad (Large)$7.50
Avocado salsa, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chopped egg, red onion, grape tomatoes, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#5 Chopstix Wrap (Large)$7.50
Edamame, red onion, bell peppers, toasted almonds, cilantro, basil, crispy wontons, sesame-soy vinaigrette, volcano
sauce. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#1 Mexicali Salad (Large)$7.00
Calypso black beans, red onion, fire grilled sweet corn, cilantro, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, crispy tortilla
strips, avocado lime crema, charred tomato vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#5 Chopstix Salad (Large)$7.50
Edamame, red onion, bell peppers, toasted almonds, cilantro, basil, crispy wontons, sesame-soy vinaigrette, volcano
sauce. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#1 Mexicali Wrap (Large)$7.00
Calypso black beans, red onion, fire grilled sweet corn, cilantro, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, crispy tortilla
strips, avocado lime crema, charred tomato vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#3 Avocobbo Wrap (Large)$7.50
Avocado salsa, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chopped egg, red onion, grape tomatoes, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#7 Big Star Salad (Large)$7.25
Basil, crispy onion, fire grilled sweet corn, applewood smoked bacon, New York cheddar, egg, bbq bacon
ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
Location

O' Fallon MO

Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 am
