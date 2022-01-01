Go
Toast

Wicked Mini Cafe

Mini donuts available in many flavors, bagels, breakfast sandwiches, coffee bar, handcrafted toast, smoothies and more!

SMOOTHIES • DONUTS

999 Islington Street • $

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Bowl$4.50
The Market$9.50
Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Granola & Peanut Butter.
Bagel Sandwich$4.95
12 Pack$11.00
Please select 6 different flavors.
6 Pack$5.50
Please select 3 different flavors.
Croissant Sandwich$4.95
Iced Coffee
English Muffin Sandwich$4.95
The Islington$10.50
Acai, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Granola & Peanut Butter
Cold Brew Hawaiian Hazelnut
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

999 Islington Street

Portsmouth NH

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Martingale Wharf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roundabout Diner and Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Botanica Restaurant and Gin Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Street Portsmouth

No reviews yet

Available for contact free curbside takeout and delivery!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston