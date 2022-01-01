Go
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar is a family run, locally owned restaurant passionate about serving the freshest local ingredients in a relaxed, contemporary atmosphere.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

35 South St • $$

Avg 4 (373 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$17.00
House made marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. Choose wisely, We cannot be responsible for bad combinations
Fig and Prosciutto$23.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Fontina cheese, fig pure, baby arugula, diced figs and balsamic glaze
Wicked Margherita$21.00
Our version of the Margherita, garlic cream, fresh basil pesto (no nuts), vine-ripened grape tomatoes fresh mozzarella, and parmesan Reggiano cheese
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Parmesan and polenta crusted chicken breast. (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce
Maple Bourbon Wings (GF)$15.00
1 Lb With a Maple Bourbon (dry rub) and roasted garlic aioli
(Gluten Free)
Fresh Potato Fries (GF)$7.00
Hand-cut fresh potatoes
Gluten free
Pineland Farms Beef Burger$16.00
Natural beef, grilled over applewood (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce, house fries.
On a brioche roll
(Gluten Free) Cheese Pizza$16.00
House made marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. 10 inch
Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free
certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza.
Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Tri Colored Roasted Beet & Feta Salad (GF)$15.00
Roasted beets, feta cheese, quinoa, arugula and baby kale, candied almonds
avocado, Balsamic glaze and olive oil
Parmesan Truffle Fries (GF)$8.00
Tossed with truffle salt and parmesan cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

35 South St

Mashpee MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

