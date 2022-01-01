Go
Toast

Wicked Sisters

Come on in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

3845 Falls Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, jalapeño mayo, pepperjack cheese, pickled shallots, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on brioche bun
Wicked Rachel$15.00
Oven-roasted turkey, swiss, picnic slaw, wicked sauce, on multigrain wheat
McCabe Burger$14.00
Signature chuck, brisket, and short rib burger blend, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Onion Rings$11.00
Beer-battered onion rings served with Wicked sauce
Insanity Burger$17.00
Signature chuck, brisket, and short rib burger blend, picnic slaw, sriracha bacon, sharp cheddar, onion ring, wicked sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on brioche bun.
Kale & Squash Salad$16.00
Kale, butternut squash, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, ginger-maple vinaigrette
Sweet and Spicy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Flash-fried, sriracha-honey glaze, sriracha salt
BFF Wings$16.00
Baked and Flash Fried with choice of buffalo, old bay, or smoked bourbon bbq
Sweet and Spicy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Flash-fried, sriracha-honey glaze, sriracha salt
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3845 Falls Rd

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Well Crafted Kitchen

No reviews yet

Locally Sourced Wood Fired Pizza, Snacks and Eats Located inside Union Craft Brewing's Tap Room

Mi & Yu Noodle Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Namaste

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roland Park Bagels

No reviews yet

Bagels, Coffee, Breakfast and Lunch

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston