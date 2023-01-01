Wicked Southern Coffee -
Open today 6:00 AM - 1:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Location
793 Goshen Hill Road, Lebanon CT 06249
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Family Pizza Restaurant and Grill - Colchester, CT
No Reviews
296 S Main St Colchester, CT 06415
View restaurant