Wicked & Sweet
It's all wicked good!!
SALADS
3404 North Halsted Street
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3404 North Halsted Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Buena Vista Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL
Tanuki Sushi bar is a Japanese and Asian restaurant that presents dishes that are both authentic and Contemporary in our very own way. Each dish has been delicately chosen and meticulously garnished with innovative intentions. We are very meticulous in our way of choosing the finest ingredients and raw materials so our customers are presented with the finest dishes, as if we were to cook these dishes for our family in our own home.
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
Come on in and enjoy!
2d restaurant - donut & fried chicken
2d restaurant is the first hand drawn monochrome eatery in the U.S that serves Japanese Pon De Ring Donut, Phin Coffee with fusion Asian fried chicken.