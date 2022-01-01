Wicked & Sweet

Go
3404 North Halsted Street

Banana Pudding$6.25
Classic vanilla pudding layered with vanilla cookie and sliced banana. Topped with whipped cream.
Beer Cheese and Pretzel Dip$8.00
Lager beer, cheddar cheese dip served with pretzel rods for dipping.
Kids Swedish Meatballs$7.50
Swedish meatballs served with mashed potatoes and glazed carrots.
BBQ Chicken Mac N' Chz$14.00
Slowed cooked Carolina BBQ pulled chicken, creamy elbow noodle mac n' chz, lightly topped with cheddar cheese breadcrumbs.
Italian Sausage Lasagna$19.00
Italian Sausage layered in handmade pasta.
45 minutes in oven, great for leftovers.
Chicken Pot Pie$15.00
Chicken breast, carrot, celery, onion, pea stewed in our famous ten-hour slow cooked chicken stock. Served with mixed green salad (tomato, celery, cucumber, chia seeds) or substitute Caesar salad.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Roasted Chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with romaine lettuce, crouton sticks, parmesan, and Caesar garlic dressing.
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Individual sized Florida style key lime pie with a graham cracker cookie crust. Served with a side of whipped cream.
Side of Garlic Bread$2.00
Two slices of warm garlic bread.
Side Caesar Salad$6.50
Romaine lettuce, crouton, Parmesan cheese tossed in garlic Caesar dressing.
3404 North Halsted Street

Chicago IL

