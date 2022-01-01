Go
Wicked Tuna

The Wicked Tuna, Myrtle Beach’s premiere waterfront dining experience. A place where friends meet for a unique culinary experience of fresh handmade cocktails, the freshest seafood, steaks, and sushi, and the best views on the Marshwalk.
Our obsession with fresh seafood and top grade beef shine through in our signature cuisine. And our own fishing fleet insures our “Hook to Plate” fresh philosophy every day. We invite you to enjoy a truly unique dining experience. Where the environment is enchanting, the views exceptional, and the hospitality is impeccable. Come get Wicked!seafood, steaks, and sushi, and the best views on the Marshwalk.
110 Ocean Blvd

Popular Items

Yum Yum Specialty Roll$17.00
Inside: Shrimp tempura and kani.
Outside: Ahi tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, sweet glaze, and masago.
Fish Bites$8.00
Eight (8) tempura fried grouper bites served with crispy fries.
Wicked Shrimp$14.00
Tempura battered shrimp tossed in a house made spicy mayo and topped with chives.
Cheeseburger$14.00
8 oz. USDA prime ground filet and ribeye patty topped with cheddar cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun. Served at a Medium Well Temperature.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
Inlet Shrimp Alfredo$25.00
marinated grilled shrimp over fettuccine in a house made alfredo sauce.
Maryland Specialty Roll$23.00
Inside: Spicy tuna, cucumber, tempura shrimp, kani, and blue crab mix.
Outside: Maryland crab cakes, sweet glaze, spicy mayo, cream cheese, scallions, and masago.
Shrimp Po'Boy$15.00
Shrimp Po'Boy$15.00
Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Maryland style crab cake loaded with jumbo lump crab and hardly any filler and topped with a house made remoulade sauce.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
Dragon Egg$17.00
Tempura fried halved avocado stuffed with smoked salmon, lump crab, spicy crab, and cream cheese in a nest of tempura sweet potato flakes with spicy mayo and sweet glaze.
Wicked Tuna Specialty Roll$18.00
Inside: Tempura shrimp, lobster salad, and cucumber.
Outside: Seared ahi tuna topped with 7 spice, ponzu sauce, sweet chili, and wasabi mousse.

Location

Myrtle Beach SC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
