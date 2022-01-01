Go
Wicked Tuna

The Wicked Tuna, Murrells Inlet’s premier waterfront dining experience. A place where friends meet for a unique culinary experience of fresh handmade cocktails, the freshest seafood, steaks, and sushi, and the best views on the Marshwalk.
Our obsession with fresh seafood and top grade beef shine through in our signature cuisine. And our own fishing fleet insures our “Hook to Plate” fresh philosophy every day. We invite you to enjoy a truly unique dining experience. Where the environment is enchanting, the views exceptional, and the hospitality is impeccable. Come get Wicked!

Popular Items

Tuna Crunch Specialty Roll$19.00
Inside: Spicy tuna and shrimp tempura.
Outside: Ahi tuna, sweet glaze, scallions, and crispy tempura flakes.
Basil Chicken Panini$14.00
Panini pressed ciabatta bread with marinated grilled chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes, provolone cheese, and a basil parmesan sauce.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
Tempura Crab Maki Roll$8.00
Inside: Tempura fried kani, cucumber, and avocado.
Outside: Sweet glaze drizzle.
Fat Crab Specialty Roll$17.00
Inside: Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and blue crab mix.
Outside: Spicy crab mix and spicy mayo drizzle.
Tempura Shrimp Maki Roll$7.00
Inside: Tempura fried shrimp, kani, and avocado.
Outside: Sweet glaze drizzle.
California Maki Roll$7.00
Inside: Cucumber, avocado, and kani.
Outside: Masago.
Yum Yum Specialty Roll$17.00
Inside: Shrimp tempura and kani.
Outside: Ahi tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, sweet glaze, and masago.
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Three (3) crispy chicken tenders served with crispy fries.
Bang Bang Grouper$16.00
Tempura battered grouper bites tossed in a house made spicy mayo atop a Szechuan glaze and tossed with sesame seeds and chives.
Ginger Salad$14.00
Mixed greens with candied pecans, cucumbers, chopped tomatoes, chives, and crispy wonton strips with a house made ginger dressing.

Location

4123 US-17 BUS

Murrles Inlet SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
